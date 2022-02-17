After the weeklong opening to apply to be Lebanon Special School District’s latest director of schools, the district now has three individuals to choose from.
Walter J. Baird Middle School’s principal, Traci Sparkman, and assistant principal, Bobby Brown, along with Coles Ferry Elementary School principal Brian Hutto, submitted paperwork to be considered by the school board.
Sparkman, 48, has served in her current position for four years, but she’s wrapping up her 14th year in the district. Her motivation to run stems from an entangled history with the school system.
“I truly love our district,” Sparkman said. “I am a former student, teacher, learning leader, and assistant principal of WJBMS and have served as the principal for the last four years. I believe I bring the tools and skills necessary to continue the success of my predecessors. I am committed to a community of excellence and excited about the continued success of our district.”
Brown, 51, has been an assistant principal at WJBMS for 11 years. Prior to his stint there, Brown was the football coach at Lebanon High School for nine years, in addition to serving as an assistant principal there for three years. He sees great opportunities in collaboration with the district’s faculty.
“I have a strong desire to work with and lead people,” Brown said. “I consider myself more of a servant leader in that I want to work side by side with people. I want them to know that I am working with them with the goal to create an atmosphere that is best for our students.
“I also want our teachers to know that I understand their hardships and that I am with them. When our teachers feel appreciated as educators about the job they are doing, that causes the environment in a classroom to skyrocket and the possibility for our student achievement to skyrocket along with it.”
Hutto, 42, has led CFES as principal for 10 years, a time period that comprises his tenure with the district. However, he has another decade in education preceding his time with LSSD, which features experience as a teacher, coach and administrator.
“The Lebanon Special School District is indeed a special place that embodies its mission, committed to a community of excellence,” Hutto said. “As an employee and parent who has experienced the special nature in which the LSSD serves our community, it would be an honor to continue our immense progress.”
Current director of schools Scott Benson is stepping down from the position at the end of June. The district’s board of education chairman Steve Jones said that he would like to see whoever is chosen to have as much time as possible to train with the outgoing director.
Due to a recent decision by the school board to conduct the search internally before turning it outward, those three individuals are the only ones up for consideration at this time. That decision was made on Feb. 7. The board was split on the issue of whether to exclusively conduct the search internally, which ultimately required a tie-breaking vote from Jones.
Board member Joel Thacker presented a case for reviewing external candidates in addition to internal ones. Citing his personal business experience, board member Mark Tomlinson supported the process of promoting from within.
“They already know a lot of the ropes and the employees that they are going to be working with,” Tomlinson said.
