Mike Kurtz with the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) said that the LSSD School Board is looking into mobile options to record their meetings.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) is working on acquiring equipment to record their meetings.

Lebanon Special School District Special Services Director Mike Kurtz said that the plan would be to purchase the equipment, record the meetings and then post a link on the LSSD website at a later date.

