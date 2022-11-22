The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) is working on acquiring equipment to record their meetings.
Lebanon Special School District Special Services Director Mike Kurtz said that the plan would be to purchase the equipment, record the meetings and then post a link on the LSSD website at a later date.
The LSSD School Board decided at their meeting last Monday that they would like for the equipment to be more mobile, because they do go off site for meetings.
The mobile recording system would be less expensive than a fixed system, as it would include a video camera on a tripod with an external microphone. Currently, the district is in the process of reaching out to vendors.
“Board policy allows us to — if the expense is under $25,000 — we would get three bids, so we’re reaching out to some vendors to look at that,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz was told that the district might already own some equipment that could be used in the meantime.
The district normally requests quotes for low-voltage items from businesses such as CDW, Howards, Central Technologies and Systems Integration.
LSSD School Board member Joel Thacker said that the board is planning to record its meetings beginning in January.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that, and it won’t be cumbersome,” Thacker said. “If you miss it, you can watch it later online, so that’s our hope.”
The board holds its meetings at schools twice a year, and the board members talked about being able to move equipment as being a priority.
“I’m all about ways that we can get the board out there more and allow people to get to know us as board members,” Thacker said.
