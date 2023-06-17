BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — When LSU clinched its first trip to the College World Series in six years, it gave 6-foot-6, 247-pound right-hander Paul Skenes a chance to break a major strikeout record that has stood for more than three decades.

Skenes — who’ll likely make his next start Saturday night against Tennessee in Omaha, Nebraska — is 15 strikeouts from eclipsing former LSU star Ben McDonald’s 1989 SEC mark of 202.

