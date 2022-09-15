Lucile "Luci" Leeth Bentley

Lucile "Luci" Leeth Bentley

Lucile “Luci” Leeth Bentley went to her Heavenly home on Sept. 12, 2022.

Luci grew up in Lebanon, where she met her husband, Bob. They later moved to Hazel Green, Alabama, where she has resided for more than 60 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.