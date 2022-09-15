Lucile “Luci” Leeth Bentley went to her Heavenly home on Sept. 12, 2022.
Luci grew up in Lebanon, where she met her husband, Bob. They later moved to Hazel Green, Alabama, where she has resided for more than 60 years.
She dedicated her life to Jesus Christ as a young girl and has lived to serve him.
She has been a very active member of Hazel Green United Methodist Church, serving as Sunday school teacher for adults and children, youth leader, choir member, leader of women’s groups, Stephens ministry and in many other areas of church leadership.
She supported missions and spent two months serving in Bolivia.
Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
She worked alongside her husband, known as Dr. Bob, in their veterinary clinic, serving as bookkeeper and receptionist.
She was also very active in her community and local schools.
She was a voting poll worker for years and was involved in the parent-teacher association, band boosters and supported her children in any and all endeavors.
She was a beautiful seamstress, an avid gardener, and loved reading, crosswords, music and dancing (including line dancing and jitterbugging with Bob).
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by: her husband of 65 years, Dr. Robert Bentley; three daughters, Bekah Boswell (Freddy), Katherine Howard (David), Bitsy Dickard (Woody); and by her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be at Hazel Green United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with services to follow at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hazel Green United Methodist Church or Clearview Cancer Institute.
