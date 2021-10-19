Lucius Edward Agee, 97, of Mt. Juliet passed away on Oct. 13, 2021.
He was a child of God, faithful husband and loving father and grandfather.
Lucius passed peacefully from this life on Oct. 13, 2021. He lived a long, adventurous, fulfilled life. He was 97 years old.
He was raised in Smith County and attended schools in Hickman and Gordonsville. He graduated from East High School in Nashville and was soon drafted in 1943.
Lucius joined the Navy and served as an aviation radioman, flying in Avenger class diver bomb planes off the aircraft carrier, BonHomme Richard.
After World War II, he attended and graduated from George Peabody College. He taught school in Missouri and then worked at Wright Industries as chief design engineer for 16 years. During this time, he served as president of the American Society of Tool and Manufacturing Engineers (SME)
In the 1970s, he began a construction company and was a general contractor, specializing in design and build of commercial buildings. He also designed and built an apartment complex.
In the 1980s, he started a tool and die shop, which continues to operate today. He was a master woodworker, avid artist and author of two published books. Lucius loved making beautiful pieces of wooden furniture to share with friends and family, and he also enjoyed drawing and painting amazing art pieces.
He was preceded in death by: his beautiful wife of 71 years, Lucy Aline Agee; mother, Mattie Hickey Agee; father, Arthur T. Agee; son, Gregory L. Agee; sister, Francis Haley; and brother, Howard Agee.
He is survived by: his daughter, Judy James (Joe); sons, Jerry Agee (Julie), Steve Agee (Renee); brother, Marvin Agee; grandchildren, April Hulette (Brandon), Crystal Tingle (Nathan), Mike Agee, Tim Agee, Angel Agee (Nick), Elissa Woodard; great-grandchildren, Lily Hulette, Mary Hulette, Olivia Tingle, and Elyse Tingle.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at noon at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Baird Cemetery in Hickman.
The visitation was held on Monday evening and will be held again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
