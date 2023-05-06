Luther Earl Hudson, 78, of Lebanon, died on May 1, 2023, at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Luther Earl Hudson, 78, of Lebanon, died on May 1, 2023, at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born on Feb. 19, 1945, in Putnam County, he was the son of the late Marvin and Bea Lane Hudson.
He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Chase Hoover; great-granddaughter, Cadance Thibodeaux; and brother, Lee Hudson.
Luther was owner and operator of American Auto Body and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam.
He is survived by: his wife of 60 years, Belva Joann Whitehead Hudson of Lebanon; children, Jeanie Hoover of Lebanon, Sherrie Lee of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Todd (Wendy) Hudson of Watertown; grandchildren, J.J. (Kayla) Hoover, Nicolette (Heath) Daugherty, Dalton Hudson, Kayla (Bud) Altmiller, Victoria Lee; great-grandchildren, Mason Hoover, Jaydin Hoover, Ellie Jo Daugherty, Hudson Lane Daugherty, Aidan Beck, Gavin Thibodeaux, Addison Thibodeaux, Kennedy Altmiller, Natalie Hoover, Chloe Hoover; brothers, Gilbert Hudson, James (Evelyn) Hudson, Herman Hudson; along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Karl Hudson officiating.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until the service time on Friday.
Pallbearers are Chris King, Mike Boles, Jeff Blair, Dwayne Grissim, Dennis Davenport and Rodney Knight. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons — J.J. Hoover and Dalton Hudson — and his great-grandsons — Mason Hoover, Jaydin Hoover, Hudson Lane Daugherty, Aidan Beck and Gavin Thibodeaux.
Interment with military honors will be held at Wilson County Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
