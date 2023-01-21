Lydia Smith McVicker passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at age 72.
The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lydia Smith McVicker passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at age 72.
The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Lydia Smith McVicker was born in Lebanon to Margaret Sanders and George Gould Smith.
She was proud to have served in the United States Air Force.
She taught at Castle Heights Military Academy and at Carroll-Oakland Elementary School.
She enjoyed reading and gardening.
She is survived by: her daughters, Nancy McVicker (Sam) Dyer, Rachel McVicker Falen; grandchildren, Tyson Kelley, Bryce Kelley, Daisy Wiseman, Walker Wiseman, Tennessee Dyer; siblings, Nancy Smith Boyd, George Gould Smith, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Margaret Johnson Carroll, Beth Johnson Fancher, Robert Johnson, Matthew Smith, and Michal Smith; along with numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and special Smith cousins.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Mac McVicker; sons, Jay McVicker, Sam McVicker; and parents, Margaret and George Gould Smith.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.