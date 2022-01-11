Lyse Watson was a deeply loved mother, wife and friend. She will be missed beyond words and forever cherished for her warm and loving heart that fiercely loved Jesus.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1957, to Marcelle and Harvey DuPuis, in Sudbury Ontario Canada.
She grew up in Southern California from the age of 2. While attending Osborne Neighborhood Church in Arleta, California, she gave her heart to Jesus and devoted her life to falling in love with Him more and more every day.
In 1977 she joined the Christian mission organization, Youth With a Mission (YWAM). While in YWAM, she traveled the world telling others about the life-changing love of Jesus.
In YWAM, her life was changed forever when she met her husband, Phillip Watson.
They were married in 1980 and continued to work within YWAM.
In 1983 their first child, Jasen, was born, followed by Cory in 1985, Jesse in 1987 and Katherine (Matthew McKay) in 1990. Lyse home-schooled the children for several years out of her desire to instill a wholehearted love for Jesus within her children. Her desire developed into a life-long passion for ministering to, caring for, and educating children.
In 1996, the family relocated to Phil’s hometown of Lebanon. She worked as the three-year old teacher for the Lebanon First Presbyterian pre-kindergarden program for 24 years.
She was a true example of a woman of God as she spent every day reading her Bible, praying and telling others about Jesus.
On Jan. 3, 2022, Lyse heard Jesus say, “Enter in good and faithful servant.” She is now with Jesus, which is the greatest hope for those who love Him.
Our hearts are broken but our spirit rejoices for her victory.
“Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?”
A celebration of Lyse’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, with Jim Kubic officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time on Saturday at the church.
Hunter Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.