Mabel Juanita Yarber was born on Jan. 28, 1940, and left this world for her heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2022.
She was a loving mother, Nana and Ninnie.
Mabel never met a stranger. She loved everyone, and everyone loved her.
She loved her Barton’s Creek Baptist Church family and the 49ers group she was a part of. She enjoyed all the trips they went on.
Mabel will be missed by many.
Mabel is preceded in death by: her grandparents, Ira and Rachel Hight and Gideon and Luzena Hudson; mother, Fannie Morse; father, Hilton Hight; brother, Ozro; and sister, Caroline Hight; brother-in-law, Charles Weaver; son-in-law, Mike Chaney; and brother-in-law, Curtis Jennings.
She will be greatly missed by: her daughter, LaRhonda Chaney; son, Troy Dickens (and his wife, Sherry); daughter, Alicia Cooper; sisters, Kathleen Weaver, Helen Jennings; brother, Floyd Hight; grandchildren, Martina Needham, Rachel Young, Crystal Justice, Valerie Harrell, Courtney Dickens, Megan Cooper, Heather Cooper; great-grandchildren, Ethan Chaney, Lathan Chaney, Eliza Needham, Sora Dickens, Oakley Needham, Olivia Justice, Payton Justice, Josie, Isaac, James; and very special friend, Avrill.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. at Barton’s Creek Baptist Church. Jacob Colwell will officiate, and interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Chaney, Lathan Chaney, Donnie Young, Wayne Ashford, Mike Maynard and Earl Edwards.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Al Menah Shriners or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
