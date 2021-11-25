MacDonald “Mac” George Gilbert, 71, of Salisbury, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021, at his home.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Born on Oct. 4, 1950, in Corpus Christi, Texas, he was the son of the late Rose Cecile Anderson Gilbert and Donald Dempsey Gilbert.
Mr. Gilbert served as a warrant officer in the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne as a helicopter pilot.
He worked alongside his wife as a fresh-cut floral broker and was an avid Cobra car enthusiast.
Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Price Gilbert; children, Keith Gilbert (and wife Desiree) of Lebanon, Sarah Shelby (and husband Micah) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Tyler Gilbert, Brent Gilbert, Reice Naugle, Elijah Shelby and Ezra Shelby.
Memorials may be made to the veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.
Sellars Funeral Home is serving the Gilbert family.
Online condolences may be made at sellarsfuneralser
vices.com and/or www.sum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.