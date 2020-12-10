Macon County girls turn back Watertown challenge

WATERTOWN — After rampaging through their first nine games unscathed, Watertown’s girls met their match in Macon County as last year’s Class AA state semifinalists seized control in the closing minutes of the first half for a 65-45 victory.
But the Lady Purple Tigers were not intimidated by the Lady Tigers, whose anticipated march to a state championship hit a COVID brick wall in March and with six seniors returning. The teams went back and forth for the first 10 minutes. Watertown led 17-15 at the first-quarter break on two free throws by freshman Kierah Maklary.
But Macon County, playing its District 8-AA opener, had too many scoring options. Jaylen Gregory hit two free throws 5:48 before halftime to put the Lady Tigers ahead for good at 19-18. Emily Ashburn buried a three-pointer to establish some distance and Gregory found an opening in the lane several times as the visitors from Lafayette stretched the lead. Abby Shoulder’s three made it 34-24 going into halftime.
“We had several in foul trouble,” third-year Watertown coach Paige McKinney said. “But we’re going to get after them and play hard. That’s what we’re about.”
Gregory and Taylor Ward each dropped in a pair of third-quarter threes as Macon opened a 54-36 lead going into the fourth as the Lady Tigers improved to 5-0.
Gregory buried three triples to lead the Lady Tigers with 24 points while Shoulders scored 15.
“They were making shots,” McKinney said.
On the other side, Maklary connected on two threes to lead the Lady Tigers with 16 points while Emma Christensen sank all seven of her free throws as part of her 15. Brittni Allison added eight points while Morgan Bain finished with four and Alie Tunks two as Watertown slipped to 9-1, 1-1.
Prior to Tuesday, Watertown’s closest game in its nine wins was 10 points against Cannon County last Friday and 25 over Springfield in a Hall of Champions game. The Lady Purple Tigers have a 54-point win on their resume as well.
“We’re just playing hard and getting after it,” McKinney said. “We just try to play with passion and grit and value every possession.
“We’re a family and we play as a team. When whoever is out among the five, the bench is cheering for them. It’s a team effort.”
Watertown is scheduled to travel down Sparta Pike to Smithville for a 6 p.m. game at DeKalb County on Friday night.
Lebanon’s Porter passes 1,000 points in Lebanon win; Devilettes get district forfeitBRENTWOOD — With Lebanon picking up a COVID forfeit for seeding purposes in District 9-AAA due to Portland being unable to play Tuesday night, Devilettes coach Cory Barrett picked up a replacement game at Brentwood Academy and watched his team come from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Lady Eagles 62-51.
Barrett said with teams potentially missing up to four consecutive games due to COVID, the league coaches voted to award forfeits to the teams able to play in order to have 16 decisions in the final standings. If both teams can’t play, a makeup date will try to be arrange, he said as the Devilettes moved to 3-0 in the league and 7-1 (not counting the forfeit) overall.
Lebanon used a 25-12 fourth quarter to pull away. The Lady Eagles led 15-12 following the first quarter and 39-37 going into the fourth sandwiched around a 22-21 Devilette edge at halftime.
Addie Porter’s 16 points, including three 3-pointers, put the senior point guard past 1,000 points for her career. She also has over 500 rebounds (after grabbing eight at BA) and is approaching 500 assists (she had three Tuesday) and 300 steals.
Terri Reynolds led Lebanon on Tuesday with 17 points, including two triples, and three assists. Big girls Avery Harris and Meioshe Mason each managed 10 points, with Mason notching nine rebounds. Asia Barr posted five points, seven rebounds and five steals while Finley Tomlin finished with four points.
Jaila Lee led the Lady Eagles with 13 points while Trinity Fields finished with 10.
Lebanon will celebrate Senior Night on Friday when Hendersonville visits Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Wilson Central succumbs at BeechHENDERSONVILLE — In a defensive struggle which saw no one score in double figures, Beech’s girls beat visiting Wilson Central 32-19 Tuesday night.
The Lady Buccaneers led 13-3 following the first quarter, 19-4 at halftime and 24-12 through three periods as they picked up their first win of the season.
Kristen Smith sank two three-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with six points while Sydney Dalton made her senior season debut with four, Jamey Ricketts and Aysja Archer-Settles three each, Cloe Smith two and Kendyle Pickett a free throw as Central slipped to 1-5 overall, 1-2 in District 9-AAA.
Beech’s boys were unable to play, giving a district forfeit to Wilson Central, making the Wildcats 3-0 in the league.
Wilson Central is scheduled to travel to Green Hill on Friday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.
Gibson FTs, 16-10 line lead Lady Commanders to first winGreg Brown’s final game of his earlier tenure at Friendship Christian was a loss to eventual state champion Ezell-Harding in the 2002 state tournament.
In a bit of irony, his first win in his return to FCS came Tuesday via a 44-42 Senior Night decision over the Lady Eagles at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Senior Allie Gibson dropped in two free throws with 10.6 seconds to put Friendship in front 43-42. Senior Anna Taylor tossed in an insurance foul shot at 1.4 seconds for the final margin as the Lady Commanders climbed to 1-3 for the season and 1-1 in District 4-IIA.
The Lady Eagles launched out to a 9-2 first-quarter lead and were up 17-14 going into halftime. Friendship still trailed 33-26 going into the fourth.
Gibson sank all seven of her free throws in leading the Lady Commanders with 16 points and 10 rebounds while eighth-grader Rylee Agee added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Taylor tossed in nine points and eighth-grader Kate Petty two.
Friendship’s scheduled game Friday at University School of Nashville has been called off as USN has shut down sports until after the holidays. Brown said FCS is working to schedule a game next week before the Lady Commanders play in the White House Christmas Classic on Dec. 19.
Tuesday’s boys’ game with Ezell-Harding was called off and will be rescheduled later. The Commanders have scheduled a boys-only game at the Sportsplex with Father Ryan 6:45 p.m. today.
Lady Bears fall at Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville defeated Mt. Juliet 58-22 Tuesday night.
The Lady Commandos led 15-8 following the first quarter before a 19-0 second put them up 34-8 by halftime as they improved to 4-0 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA.
Brette Taylor tossed in a pair of three-pointers as she and Abigail Fuqua each finished with 11 points to lead the Lady Commandos.
Jakoria Woods connected on all eight of her free throws for half of her 16 points to lead the Lady Bears. Kaitlyn Bertram, Addie Kendall and Sophia Lytle each tossed in two as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-6, 1-2.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Father Ryan on Friday night.
Gallatin girls edge Green Hill
MT. JULIET — Gallatin’s girls hung a 54-51 District 9-AAA loss on host Green Hill on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave led 12-6 following the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime before Green Hill closed the gap to 38-36 going into the fourth.
A’Niya Boone led the Lady Wave with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Je’Leah Cole connected on four triples for her 12 as Gallatin improved to 4-3 for the season and 2-1 in the district.
Sydnee Richetto racked up two triples in leading the Lady Hawks with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth, while Taylor Pruitt threw in 13 and Aubrey Blankenship 10. Alivia Majors finished with four and Trinity Franzen two as Green Hill fell to 1-1 in the district and 4-2 for the season.
Green Hill is scheduled to host Wilson Central at 6 p.m. tomorrow.
