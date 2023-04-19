The new Made in Tennessee building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds celebrates the state’s 95 counties, just as the 2023 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will.
“We believe that the concept that we have of showcasing all 95 counties in our state is the true meaning of this fair, for us to be the largest classroom in the state of Tennessee, for our children to learn about agriculture and for us to never forget our agricultural roots,” Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair President Randall Clemmons said. “I hope as you drive through (the fairgrounds), you can see how important agriculture is to us. This building was a concept of how to showcase all 95 counties. You will see a state map in the center of this building, county by county.”
The building had its grand opening on Monday afternoon. Following a ribbon cutting, attendees were invited into the Made in Tennessee Building for the first time.
“Tennessee has a very bright future, and the role of a fair in that is very important,” Clemmons said. “We’re very honored to be your Tennessee State Fair here at the Wilson County Fair. The partnerships we have made throughout the state and the support that you have given us has been unbelievable over the past 20 years as this endeavor has taken place.”
Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher said that rural matters to Gov. Bill Lee, who was a supporter of moving the state fair to Wilson County.
“After seeing this building, almost anything is possible,” Hatcher said. “I really didn’t know a couple years ago if this would even happen, but due to the government’s support, due to the General Assembly (it happened).”
The building will be a focal point for the 2023 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair. There will be educational booths set up about each of Tennessee’s counties.
“The beneficiaries of this Made in Tennessee Building and this grand opening are the 95 counties,” Hatcher said. “It’s agriculture and forestry. A lot of times, the only exposure that fair attenders and the general public have to agriculture and forestry is through a fair.”
Farm Bureau Tennessee President Eric Mayberry sees the state fair and the new Made in Tennessee Building as an opportunity for education.
“The state fair means a lot of things to a lot people,” Mayberry said. “A lot of our younger folks think about that entertainment value. They come to ride rides and get some good food that’s there. It’s always a good educational opportunity. There’s so many people coming to the state fair.”
Educating people about where their food comes from is an important component of the state fair for Mayberry.
“I’ve always been impressed with the folks here at the state fair,” Mayberry said. “They put such an emphasis on agriculture and that educational component.”
The building and the fair itself are a collaborative effort from across the state.
“As this has moved forward, we have been amazed at the support that we’ve been able to receive from across the state by working with organizations like the Farm Bureau, chamber of commerce in all of the counties, the county mayors in all of those counties,” Clemmons said. “We are here today because of what everybody has done to be a part of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.