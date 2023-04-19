The new Made in Tennessee building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds celebrates the state’s 95 counties, just as the 2023 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will.

“We believe that the concept that we have of showcasing all 95 counties in our state is the true meaning of this fair, for us to be the largest classroom in the state of Tennessee, for our children to learn about agriculture and for us to never forget our agricultural roots,” Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair President Randall Clemmons said. “I hope as you drive through (the fairgrounds), you can see how important agriculture is to us. This building was a concept of how to showcase all 95 counties. You will see a state map in the center of this building, county by county.”

