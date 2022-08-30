EWS 6 PHOTO

Mary Beth Orr poses for a photo in her home on Tuesday in Burien, Washington, south of Seattle, while holding medicine bottles used to give her doses of psilocybin, the compound in psychedelic mushrooms, as part of a study to try and help heavy drinkers cut back or quit entirely. Orr used to have five or six drinks every evening and more on weekends before she enrolled in the study in 2018. She stopped drinking entirely for two years and now has an occasional glass of wine, and credits psilocybin for her progress.

The compound in psychedelic mushrooms helped heavy drinkers cut back or quit entirely in the most rigorous test of psilocybin for alcoholism. More research is needed to see if the effect lasts and whether it works in a larger study. Many who took a dummy drug instead of psilocybin also succeeded in drinking less, likely because all study participants were highly motivated and received talk therapy.

Psilocybin, found in several species of mushrooms, can cause hours of vivid hallucinations. Indigenous people have used it in healing rituals, and scientists are exploring whether it can ease depression or help long-time smokers quit. It’s illegal in the U.S., though Oregon and several cities have decriminalized it. Starting next year, Oregon will allow its supervised use by licensed facilitators.

