Friendship Christian’s middle school boys defeated a Nashville youth team last Thursday 37-33 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Noah Major scored 17 points to lead the Commanders while Luke Kring added eight and Knox Hayslip six.
Friendship will play host to Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday before closing the regular season Thursday at Donelson Christian.
