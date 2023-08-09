There will be a new group of captains setting sail off Highway 109 as Wilson County Schools is moving forward with its next elementary school.

During its Monday night meeting, the Wilson County School Board approved a bid for the construction of Laguardo Elementary, which will be located off of Double Log Cabin Road (near Highway 109).

