There will be a new group of captains setting sail off Highway 109 as Wilson County Schools is moving forward with its next elementary school.
During its Monday night meeting, the Wilson County School Board approved a bid for the construction of Laguardo Elementary, which will be located off of Double Log Cabin Road (near Highway 109).
The students of Laguardo Elementary School will be known as the captains, and will sport colors of true red, navy blue and light blue.
“It’s going to be a key piece of relieving some of our overcrowded areas,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “We know that there’s going to be an continuous expansion of growth along Highway 109 and north of I-40. We know that it will definitely relieve the rapid growth at West Elementary. It’s going to be a big part of keeping up with the growth that’s happening in the county but also taking some strain off of a couple of our schools that are experiencing some growing pains.”
The approved bid to construct Laguardo Elementary School was just more than $52.2 million, resulting in a facility that would accommodate 1,000 students.
“This is located in such a spot that, if need be, we can pull (students) from Carroll-Oakland a little bit if worse comes to worst, because Caroll-Oakland is up there in capacity at this point too,” zone 7 school board member and board chairperson Jamie Farough said. “We’re gonna have to build more schools eventually. (Having 1,000 students in that school) could alleviate some overcrowding on that side of the district.”
Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said in the meeting that the district will have to pay 10-12% more than the bid for additional costs. According to Barker, the total cost that the school district would be requesting from the Wilson County Commission would be closer to $54.5 million due to expenses for furniture and low-voltage equipment.
“The funding is pending from the county commission,” Barker said. “We just needed to get that decision on what exactly the board wanted to do (about the bid) so that Mr. Luttrell could take that for the commission’s approval.”
The district is hoping to begin construction on Laguardo Elementary in the fall.
“The bid process is a huge part of it and so is the funding approval,” Barker said. “Once that funding approval goes through, I would say that some dirt will hopefully start moving around out there this fall.”
Jason Morris, who is with Kaatz, Binkley, Jones and Morris architects of Mt. Juliet, said that the architecture company had also reviewed the bids.
“We’ve looked through all the numbers with contractors,” Morris said. “We’ve talked to reference contractors in the area, just to get an idea of what other costs are on other projects that we’re not doing. It’s similar. (The bid is) a little bit less than what they’re seeing in Metro (Nashville) and Williamson County. Costs are just going up these days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.