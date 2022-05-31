When Jones Brummett Elementary School was set to be opened last year, the Lebanon Special School District transferred one of its own to take the helm. After her first full year, that principal, Becky Siever, has been recognized as the school district’s leading administrator.
Siever acknowledged that being an effective principal is measured by the difference an administrator can make in the lives of their students.
“As a teacher and/or administrator, each day is a new opportunity to build a relationship with a student,” Siever said. “As a principal, I also enjoy getting to know the parents of students. I love when I can support and help families. I hope that when they enter our doors, they feel both respected as parents and reassured that Jones Brummett will take care of their child’s academic and social needs.”
Siever was the principal at Byars Dowdy Elementary School for six years before transferring to her current position. Before that, she was the principal at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet for three years, as well as the assistant principal for four years. She was also a classroom teacher for a decade before getting into administration.
Wherever she has been, she has adopted the same mantra.
“I aim to be the school’s biggest cheerleader,” Siever said. “I am a support and advocate for students, parents, and educators. I feel like if I can set a tone of positivity, open communication and clear expectations, then the school will thrive.”
For Siever, the most rewarding part of her day happens at the get-go.
“I love the mornings,” Siever said. “Students, for the most part, are happy and excited to begin their day. It is a joy to see their smiles when they enter the building. I also enjoy car duty, because I get to see and greet both the parents and the students.
Opening a new school this year did not come without its challenges.
“The biggest challenge with opening a new school was that we brought teachers and families that had different experiences from other schools and districts, together in a cohesive, positive way,” Siever said. “I also think it was a challenge to open a new building and make decisions on everything from the smallest of things, like where do students line up in the hallway to the larger things such as safety drills and car dismissal.”
The recognition was welcomed by the 24-year educator.
“It was one of the greatest honors of my career,” Siever said. “It truly humbled me. I wish I could share it with our JBE staff, because we have all worked so hard this year. I am blessed to have such a great group of teachers, staff, and supportive parents to help us reach our goal of having a successful first year.”
Siever indicated that she appreciated the award while insisting that her colleagues around LSSD could and should similarly be recognized.
“I feel like this year, I was chosen, because of my work with opening a new school,” Siever said. “I have been blessed with a wonderful group of teachers and staff that made the opening go well.”
