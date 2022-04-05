As part of Wilson County’s lead up to the 2022 election cycle, its leading election executive held a question-and-answer seminar at Cumberland University last week.
“Local elections are very important,” said Tammy Smith, the Wilson County administrator of elections. “Those officials set your tax rate, and sit on your school boards. Just about every seat but the assessor of property will be on the ballot this year.”
Getting the results right is a long process that takes place mostly behind the scenes prior to any votes being cast.
“Everything we do over two years goes into making that one day happen,” Smith said.
Without the army of poll-workers, who she called a “second family,” Smith emphasized that a smooth election would not be possible, especially in a place where growth rates are as high as they are in Wilson County.
Smith had previously served as the election executive in Macon County before moving to Wilson. Her tenure has seen the number of eligible votes increase by more than 50%.
“When I came here. we were around 65,000 (voters),” Smith said. “We are going to hit 100,000 eligible voters very soon.”
Smith contends that handling that voter volume begins and ends with training.
“We want to make sure we are sending out trained poll workers to conduct our elections,” Smith said.
During the off years, Smith maintains that poll workers do most of their work.
“We spend our time preparing and strategizing,” Smith said. “What if this happens? What if that happens? Knowns are easy. It’s the unknown you have to pay attention to.”
Smith credits brainstorming sessions with her team for helping overcome unexpected obstacles, like the March 2020 tornado that struck on primary day. The tornado destroyed two polling places while knocking out power at nearly a dozen more.
Despite the challenges, Smith said that the number of votes cast that day exceeded the total from all of the early voting period.
“If we had not planned for the what ifs, that would not have happened,” Smith said. “We have a lot of what ifs, but collective brainstorming does work.”
To prepare for those what-if scenarios, Smith indicated that they really tried to get creative.
“November 2020 may have been our most fun training,” Smith said. “We had our polls set up, with poll workers, and we had a person pretend to have a heart attack.”
A significant portion of the work is clerical, making sure that each voter is voting for the right offices. Each voter is assigned a “split” that categorizes them based on where they live and who they are represented by.
An element of Smith’s job that is under constant scrutiny is security of an election’s integrity.
“We have physical security to get into computers,” Smith said. “You actually need a physical key to get into my computer ... same with each of the laptops. You couldn’t just run off even if you did grab it.”
There is also a chain of custody for physical equipment that Smith indicated allows them to trace every step it’s taken, going back years. All the equipment from the voting booth, to the computers at the polling places are standalone devices, which are not connected to an internet source.
Tennessee differs from other states in the way that it tallies election results. Smith said that she attended and observed an election in Florida where results are sent in digitally. That contrasts with the equipment in Wilson County, where none of the equipment is connected to the internet.
“Tennessee certifies equipment and forbids modems,” Smith said of state election laws.
While being offline has its advantages, it also means that testing must be conducted in person.
“There are a lot of pieces to this that people don’t realize go into it,” Smith said. “Before the election, we conduct all these tests so that we can find out the bugs with the equipment.”
The extra effort goes a long way to preserve Smith’s peace of mind
“I would rather not have sleep now than lose sleep after the election,” Smith said.
Once the early voting gets underway, Smith mentioned that she will be bombarded with a question that she wouldn’t be able to answer even if she legally could.
“Do not call me during early voting and ask, ‘Who is winning,’ ” Smith said. “I cannot tell you. We don’t know how any one has voted. We just know how many people have voted.”
When the floor was opened for questions, a member of the audience asked Smith what was being done to protect poll workers from harassment.
Smith said that most of the harassment had been directed toward her counterparts. While it never reached the level that she said other election executives faced around the country after the 2020 elections, Smith was the recipient of threats in 2016.
“Now, if I feel threatened, I am just going to contact the department of justice,” Smith said.
The primary election will be held on May 3. Early voting begins on April 13 and lasts until April 28.
On April 11, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto (the incumbent) and his challenger, Phillip Warren (the former Wilson County administrator of elections), will hold a candidate forum at Cumberland University’s Alumni Hall, located at 408 South Maple St. in Lebanon.
