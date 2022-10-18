CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHOTO

Ken Roberts shares that how he came up with Robert’s Rules of Order with the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

Anyone who has ever attended a city council meeting, a planning commission session or a gathering of elders at the church has probably watched Robert’s Rules of Order play out, whether they realize it or not.

They probably don’t know that McKenzie “Ken” Roberts, the conceiver of the code, is a native of Tennessee. On Monday, the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce hosted Roberts, who explained how his rules work and why they are crucial to a smooth meeting. Many practices, like motions and points of order, come right out of Roberts’ playbook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.