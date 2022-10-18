Anyone who has ever attended a city council meeting, a planning commission session or a gathering of elders at the church has probably watched Robert’s Rules of Order play out, whether they realize it or not.
They probably don’t know that McKenzie “Ken” Roberts, the conceiver of the code, is a native of Tennessee. On Monday, the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce hosted Roberts, who explained how his rules work and why they are crucial to a smooth meeting. Many practices, like motions and points of order, come right out of Roberts’ playbook.
After the session, the Rev. Dr. Kenny Silva of Hickory Grove Presbyterian Church indicated that the toolkit is very useful within the church.
“They give language and concepts to the things we naturally do,” Silva said. “They give us a framework for ensuring the rights of a minority and the majority in a meeting.”
For his denomination, Silva mentioned how crucial a smooth meeting could be.
“Us Presbyterians are really into order,” Silva said. “Our board of elders we call in session. I serve as the moderator of the session. I am the chairman. I use a lot of Robert’s Rules but in the more informal, small-group kind of way. We do motions and seconds and points of order and all that sort of stuff, but it works best in our setting in an organic way to keep things moving.”
Each year, a gathering of Presbyterian Church leaders from around the nation is made easier with Robert’s Rules of Order.
“Our highest level is called the general assembly,” Silva said. “At our last general assembly, we had 2,500 people. The moderator would use Robert’s Rules of Order … in order to keep everything moving. It sounds arcane and nerdy, but it’s really a breathtaking thing. When you use these things well, you can facilitate a meeting of 2,500 people where everyone feels like they have been heard and the minority doesn’t feel trampled. This stuff is vital in my world.”
During his presentation, Roberts discussed how much logic played into this decision-making.
“So long as you understand what is going on, it ought to make sense,” Roberts said.
There are various fundamental principles involved, such as only one matter being considered at a time, and the majority should rule so long as it is not at the expense of the minority.
Roberts insisted that the responsibilities of the chairman of an organization be crucial to the expeditious nature of the meeting.
“The chairman’s primary responsibility is to maintain order and expedite the purpose of the meeting,” Roberts said.
Throughout his presentation, Roberts repeatedly deployed a chandelier analogy about a group deciding whether to buy a chandelier, what kind of chandelier it should be and if it should come with any “diamond doohickies.”
Asked at the end of the session why he uses the chandelier analogy, Roberts shared a joke about a church off the beaten path, way back in the woods.
During a meeting of the deacons, one man motioned the church to spend their money on a new chandelier for the sanctuary, Roberts said.
A man opposing the idea stood up and presented three reasons why the church shouldn’t spend the money on a chandelier.
First, nobody would know how to spell it. Second, nobody would know how to play it. Third, what we need in this church is more light.
