The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Lisa Mullis, a kindergarten teacher at Lebanon’s Byars Dowdy Elementary School …
Name: Lisa Mullis
School: Byars Dowdy Elementary School in Lebanon
Age: 35
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten
How long have you been in education? 11 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 11 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? None
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I was actually a student at Byars Dowdy from kindergarten through fifth grade, so it is wonderful now being involved in the sames school as a teacher.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy spending time with my family. I enjoy being outside hiking and enjoying nature. I like to travel and visit new places.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I like to use songs to teach. If I can’t find a song on a certain topic, I will make one up. I hear from parents all the time that their child comes home singing songs that they learn in class. I feel like these songs really help my students learn.
How would you describe your teaching style? I like to make learning fun. I use songs, games, movement, hands on activities, and more. I feel like kids learn best when they are having fun and excited. I like my students to use their imagination, so sometimes I decorate the classroom to match the theme or I dress in costumes for certain characters and themes.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I try to make learning relevant for them. If it is something that interests them and is real to them, they will be more engaged. When they know why they are learning something and how they will use it in their lives, it becomes more relevant.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? One of the greatest challenges in teaching is that every child is different. Every class is different. What works on one child or class may not work for another child or class. I feel like it is very important to get to know your students and know their strengths and weaknesses, know what motivates them, know what upsets them, know what excites them, know how they learn, know what is important to them, etc. None of these things will be the same for each child, so each year as you meet new children, I have to constantly change my teaching methods or approach to meet the needs of my students.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I love teaching at Byars Dowdy. The faculty and staff at Byars Dowdy are some of the most caring, hard-working, and fun people I know. They love their students and take care of them physically, mentally, emotionally, etc. They work hard planning lessons and activities to meet the needs of all students. We love to have fun as well.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I’ve always enjoyed being around children. They are so smart and funny. Plus, they keep you young. I’ve also always enjoyed helping people and teaching people new things. I also enjoyed school as a child and admired my teachers. All of this together kind of directed me toward this path.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Being a kindergarten teacher, it is really enjoyable watching students learn to read. Many students come to kindergarten only knowing a few letters. By the end, they are confidently reading and writing.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part of teaching is how hard teachers have to work. Teachers are often working or thinking about work through nights, weekends, and breaks.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? When I first started teaching, I was focused a lot on having them learn by repetition and memorization. I just assumed that if they heard it enough or said it enough, it would click. As I have grown as a teacher, I have seen the need for not just memorizing or reciting information but being able to actually apply the information and show a deep understanding of what has been learned.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I see an increase in helping the whole child, not just academics. There are a lot of resources available to help children physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally. We are working on helping children with social/emotional skills such as making friends, how to handle making mistakes, how to ask for help, how to deal with your emotions, and more. We also want to make sure our students are taken care of physically with food, clothing, shelter, etc. These things are just as important as helping them academically, and I am happy to see an emphasis being placed on this in our schools.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I would personally love to see smaller class sizes. That is something that I feel is very important so that students can get more individual time and attention from the teacher. Teachers are stretched thin trying to meet the needs of every child, and we know that we would love to give more to them than we are currently able to give.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My family has always been very supportive and encouraging to me over the years. They listen to me talk about school. They get excited about my ideas, and they even give me ideas sometimes. Also, all of the principals and assistant principals I have worked under have been so impactful in my teaching career. They have always been encouraging, supportive, ready to help, exciting, and fun.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? About eight years ago, I had a student in kindergarten. Over the next five years, I watched her grow as she went on from first through fifth grade. When she graduated fifth grade and was about to start middle school, she wrote me a letter. She wrote about her first day of kindergarten and how she was so scared, but how when she met me, all of her fears went away. She wrote about how much she enjoyed kindergarten and how much fun we had. It really meant a lot to me.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I just love to hear students say, “This has been the best day.” I know that they are learning and creating life-long memories along the way.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I just want my students and co-workers to remember me as someone who cared and as someone who was always there for them when they needed someone.
