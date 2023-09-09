I decided years ago that being a little different is easier than trying to live up to the décor, fitness, party-throwing Instagram and Facebook stories of my social media feeds.
I have always encouraged my children to be the same, nver wanting them to feel insecure but proud of who they are and where they come from. Like any life lesson though, it takes time to “get it.”
My boys are now 24 and nearly 20, respectively. We have made it through teenager-hood … a time that can metaphorically make or break a spirit. It’s also tough on the teenager.
Since they were small, at the beginning of each new experience or activity, I tried to calm everyone’s nerves.
“Who cares that you don’t know anyone at this camp or club or game? Just be nice … but not overly nice … not desperate nice ... friendly. Remember, we are all the same. Some are just taller or thinner. And some are just mean. Be nice to all of them, especially the mean ones. Mean people need a friend when everyone turns on them.”
When Jacob was 12 and Jackson was 8, we arrived at a kid-friendly get-together where we didn’t know anyone. Before entering, both looked around nervously. Seeing those shy faces took me back to my adolescence and how awkward those years were. But I couldn’t let them see my concern. I was getting weak, and children can smell weakness on an adult like a shark can smell another fish in distress from 10 miles away.
We stepped out of the car, and I froze. There they were … standing … tightly holding their Styrofoam cups filled with steaming, overpriced coffee … clutching the fitted holder that acts not only as protection for their perfectly manicured fingers but also a clever advertisement for the latest diner/luncheonette/coffee shop.
When my youngest started to run toward an oversized inflatable, I grabbed the neck of his shirt and pulled him back in front of me. There was no need to hold my oldest back since he didn’t notice anything not displayed on the screen of his cell phone.
The parking lot was like high noon at the ok corral. Those of us new to this group stood on one side of the parking lot, and on the other side, they stood, looking as if they had each stepped out of a fashion magazine. I’d become immune to women with perfect figures but would like to initiate an act that would make it illegal to wear a size 4 less than one year after giving birth, punishable by a fine up to $25,000 and six months of living inside a Chick-fil-A with no physical activity.
When both kids tried to shimmy out of their shirts to escape my grip, I snapped out of it. How could I teach my kids to be open to new people when I was behaving like a seventh-grader.
Intimidated by a few women who just happen to look perfect. It’s not their fault they have no acne, stretch marks or extra weight. So, I march over to introduce myself. Right before reaching my hand out, I trip over a parking lot speed bump. While I didn’t fall flat on my face, it was still embarrassing. When I heard giggles, I decided not to say hello. These women were not my type.
Who giggles at someone falling? A fall deserves a belly laugh, and if you can’t appreciate a good fall, you’re no friend of mine.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
