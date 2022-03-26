Malcolm R. Simmons, Sr., 81, of Lebanon passed away on March 22, 2022, at Summit Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Jesse James Simmons and Elsie Mai Huffines Simmons.
He retired from the former Castner Knotts Stores Distribution Center with 40 years of service.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by: his son, Jimmy Simmons; daughter-in-law, Joy Simmons; three sisters, Linda VanHook, Mary Sue McGee, Jessie Hughes; and special aunt and uncle, Dee Merryman and Malcolm Huffines.
Survivors include: his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Durham Simmons; two children: Malcolm “Bud” Simmons, Jr., Janet (Mark) Clemmons; five grandchildren, Andrea Simmons, Joshua (Beth) Clemmons, Jason Simmons, Celia (Jeremy) Taylor, Tyler (Nicole) Clemmons; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Charlene Durham Baker; and brother-in-law, Paul Howard VanHook.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jeff Pratt and Mark Clemmons officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Active pallbearers are Paul Elliott, Brad VanHook, Josh Clemmons, Tyler Clemmons, Jason Simmons and Jeremy Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Garvis York, Jim Maynard, Mark Sandlin, Gene Usrey, Roger Knight, Bobby Huffines, Randy Huffines, Tim McGee and John Carrol Vaden.
