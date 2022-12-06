316110702_512520977577300_132764478793025523_n.jpeg

A Lebanon man was arrested Friday evening and accused of possession of illicit substances after a traffic stop. Officers seized methamphetamine, heroine, crack-cocaine, and prescription drugs from the vehicle, in addition to more than $600 in cash.

 Submitted

A Lebanon man was arrested Friday evening after a routine traffic stop for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Lebanon’s Charles Moore was stopped on North Cumberland Street on Friday evening and is charged with four different drug counts and with possession of paraphernalia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.