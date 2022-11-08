CONVICTION PHOTO

Jonathan Duncan was apprehended in Georgia in 2021.

 Courtesy of the Lebanon Police Department

A Wilson County Jury found a Nashville man guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 death of a Mt. Juliet resident on Friday.

Jonathan Duncan, 38, was convicted on the counts of premeditated first degree murder, aggravated robbery, and first-degree murder in commission of a robbery.

