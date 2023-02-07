NEWS 7 PHOTO

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer reaches a boat right before a giant wave rolled the craft at the mouth of the Columbia River in Oregon on Feb. 3. The newly-minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved the life of a man who was piloting the yacht.

 AET1 Kyle Turcotte/U.S Coast Guard Pacific Northwest via AP

SEATTLE — A man who was saved by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer at the mouth of the Columbia River as a massive wave rolled the yacht he was piloting Friday was wanted for a bizarre incident in which police said he left a dead fish at the Astoria, Oregon, home featured in the classic 1985 film, “The Goonies.”

Officers had been looking for the man since Wednesday, when an acquaintance alerted them to a video he posted on social media of himself leaving the fish at the house and then dancing around the property, Astoria Police Chief Stacy Kelly said.

