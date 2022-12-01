MOBILE, Alabama — A man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for faking his own death in Alabama to avoid criminal charges of impregnating a teenage girl in his home state of Mississippi.

Jacob Blair Scott was sentenced on Monday in Alabama. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock set the federal sentence to run at the same time as Scott’s 85-year prison sentence for his conviction in Mississippi on sexual battery charges, court records show.

