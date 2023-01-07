A man wanted in Montgomery County was arrested in Lebanon on Wednesday.
Following an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department Flex Unit, a vehicle was stopped on Willard Hagan Dr., off of South Hartmann Dr.
William Deatrick was identified by K-9 Officer William Parish as one of the vehicle’s passengers.
Wanted for felony drug and weapons charges in Montgomery County, Deatrick was placed into custody after being searched by officers.
The search revealed plastic bags that contained methamphetamine, digital scale, and a Mountain Dew bottle manufactured to conceal items. Inside the bottle as an additional two ounces of methamphetamine.
Deatrick was charged with several drug-related offenses alongside another passenger.
