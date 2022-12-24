PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — A Rhode Island man found with an arsenal of more than 200 guns at his home along with thousands of rounds of ammunition and a flamethrower has agreed to plead guilty to some federal charges, according to court documents.

At a date to be determined, Ronald Andruchuk, 38, will plead guilty to lying to authorities in order to purchase guns and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person because of his alleged illegal drug use, according to a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Providence on Tuesday. The deal also calls for Andruchuk to forfeit all guns, ammunition and magazines that were seized from his Burrillville home in February.

