NASHVILLE — A prominent prison reform advocate who disguised himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades in the walls of a Nashville jail under construction pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Attorney Mark Wildasin’s office in Nashville announced Alex Friedmann’ s guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Friedmann had previous felony convictions, including armed robbery, assault with intent to commit first-degree murder, and attempted aggravated robbery.

