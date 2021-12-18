Margaret B. Major, 94, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 17, 2021, at her son’s residence.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Willard and Vera Brooks; husband, Reid Hunt Major; and brothers, Andrew Brooks, Harold Brooks.
She is survived by: her son, Alan (Tammy) Major; grandson, Colten (Katie) Major; great-grandson, Ben Reid Major; nieces; Amanda (Bruce) Baird, Pat (Michael) Embree; nephew, John (Edna) Major; cousins; Roy (Linda) Ashton, Joy (Ronald) McEwaney, special friends, Dean Sandland, Betty Lynn; and caregiver, Dorothy Dunn.
A special thank you goes out to Avalon Hospice for their care.
Mrs. Major was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
She worked at Dupont and retired from Toshiba.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Partee House (located at 233 West Main Street in Lebanon). Visitation will be held on Monday at the Christian Life Chapel (located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon) from noon until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Majors’ memory to the American Heart Association or to Sherry’s Hope.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.