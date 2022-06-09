Margaret Hudson passed away on June 6, 2022, at age 80.
Margaret Elaine Hudson was born in Mitchellville to Lena May Stewart Hudson and Joe Lester Hudson.
She enjoyed listening to country music, NASCAR, and animals.
She was a beloved mother, who loved her family very much.
Miss Hudson was a nurse’s aide for many years and later worked as a greeter at Walmart.
She is survived by: her sons, Walter (Dana) Wallace, Anthony (Linda) Wallace; daughter-in-law, Sherry Wallace; and grandsons, Justin Wallace and Tommy Lawrence.
She is preceded in death by: her son, Jesse Wallace; mother, Lena Hudson; and grandmother, Angie Stewart.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
