Margaret Moser passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, at age 73.
The memorial service, conducted by Jamie Watson, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
Margaret Elaine Moser was born in West Branch, Michigan.
She received an associate degree and worked as a bookkeeper.
She married Henry Moser, and they raised five children.
She loved being a mother more than anything, though she also loved being with her grandchildren. She sewed clothes and dresses for her children.
Mrs. Moser took great joy in cutting the grass, growing and cutting flowers, and watching hummingbirds. She also enjoyed golf, dancing and shopping.
She kept books for the church at no charge, and in addition to hanging out at the country club, she brought Christmas gifts to the children there.
Mrs. Moser is survived by: her children, Shane Irving, Stephanie (Morgan) Stoner, Megan Moser; grandfather, Andrew (Alison) Wisdom, Alex (Chynna) Wisdom, Sydney (Summerlee) Irving, Shawn McClanahan, Baylee McClanahan, Madalyn Stoner; father, Eugene Ornatowski; siblings, Connie (Kurt) Dent, Russ Partlow, Rhoda (Louis) Dyjak, Leatha (Chris) Glomski; along with many beloved great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Henry Moser; daughter, Cami Bailey; son, Kevin Moser; and mother, Elaine Ornawtowski.
