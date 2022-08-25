Margaret Baggett passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at age 74.
Margaret Baggett passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at age 74.
The funeral service, conducted by Paul Sain and Steve Baggett, is at noon on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, following the service. Honorary pallbearers are John Smith and Don Smith.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.
Margaret Elizabeth Hogwood Baggett was born in Nashville to Mary Elizabeth Ingraham and Fred Hogwood.
She retired from the state of Tennessee after 40 years as a public health nurse.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She enjoyed traveling and being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by: her husband of 49 years, Gary Baggett; children, Dawn (Dwayne) Grissim, Beth Baggett, Scott (Kristi) Baggett of Fayette, Alabama; grandchildren, Kayla Williams, Ashley Williams, Hunter Grissim, Clara Baggett; sister, Jane Hogwood of Athens, Alabama; granddogs, Sally, Abby Grace, Hank, Molly, Darby; and life-long best friend, Judy Gore.
She is preceded in death by: her mother, Mary Elizabeth Pepper; father, Fred Hogwood; and step-father, Cloyd Pepper.
In her honor, memorial donations can be made to the Pinevale Children’s Home in Corinth, Mississippi.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
