Margaret Padgett Partee, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 4, 2022.
Born in Rhea County, she was the eldest of three daughters of the late Robert Charles Padgett and Margaret Ellen Johnson Padgett.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 8:52 am
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 8:52 am
Margaret Padgett Partee, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 4, 2022.
Born in Rhea County, she was the eldest of three daughters of the late Robert Charles Padgett and Margaret Ellen Johnson Padgett.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and was a graduate of George Peabody College.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Ladies Hermitage Association and Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed working in the Christmas village and volunteering at the Wilson County Help Center, along with writing a column for the Wilson Post, “Post Scripts.”
After working a time for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, she worked as a paralegal for the law firms of Farmer, Berry & Purcell and Waller, Lansden, Dortch & Davis, and retiring from Rochelle, McCulloch and Aulds.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Partee, and sister, Beverly Sloan.
Survivors include: three children, Albert L. (Debra) Partee III, Peggy-Jo (Rusty) Thompson, Janet Lynn Partee; daughter-in-law, Claudia Partee; 12 grandchildren, Kim (Neal) Allar, Matt Partee, Rachel (Austin) Blanchard, Rob Partee II, Jo (Jess) Dillard, Nate Partee, Will Clark, Tyler (Laken) Partee, Chris Partee, Sarah Partee, Jacob Thompson, Jackson Clark; 10 great-grandchildren, Beau Partee, Adele Allar, Jude Blanchard, Waylon Partee, E‘lodie Allar, Nolan Blanchard, Scarlett Partee, Madeleine Allar, Grady Blanchard, Remington Partee; and a sister, Roberta (Larry) Robinson.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church or Alive Hospice.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.