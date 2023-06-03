On May 17, 2023, Margery Waterman Allard — beloved wife and mother of two — died peacefully at the age of 94.
On May 17, 2023, Margery Waterman Allard — beloved wife and mother of two — died peacefully at the age of 94.
Margery was born in England in 1928, survived Word War II and lived through the Battle of Britain.
She wed Brian James Allard in 1950 and was married to him for almost 70 years.
She had two daughters.
In 1964, they moved to the United States for a five-year job opportunity for Brian.
She loved to travel and took numerous trips to England, but she lived in Tennessee for the rest of her life.
Margery was a very active person who loved and excelled at tennis. She was also great at table tennis and was undefeated when playing her daughters’ high-school friends.
Margery was an avid gardener and spent many hours working in the garden. She loved to be outside.
When not outside Margery enjoyed sewing, knitting and needlepoint. Almost all of her needlepoint pieces were originals designed by her.
You would also frequently see her wearing sweaters she designed.
Upon retirement, she and Brian moved to Tellico Village in East Tennessee, designed and built the house of their dreams, and took travelling to a new height, travelling all over the world.
She was a very friendly and outgoing person and easily made friends wherever she went.
While living in Tellico Village she took up water aerobics and taught classes there until well into her 80s.
She is survived by: her children, Vivienne Allard James (Rick), Jennifer Allard Painter (Lee); two grandsons, Charles David Painter (Katie), John Donald Painter (Annie); and one great-grandson, Samuel Elijah Painter.
She was preceeded in death by: her husband, Brain James Allard; her parents, Charles and Elise Waterman; and her sister, Barbara Waterman Dormedy.
The funeral will be held on June 10 at 11 a.m. at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon.
