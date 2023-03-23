Margie Ray Canaday, of Lebanon, passed away on March 20, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Margie was born in Lexington on Sept. 4, 1936, to William Paul and Liddie Ruth McBride.
A celebration of Margie’s Heavenly home-going will be held on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home, located at 209 West Main St. in Watertown, followed by her burial at Hunter Memorial Park, located 9767 Sparta Pike in Watertown.
Visitation will begin at noon, followed by a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Fred Canaday (having been married in Waterloo, Illinois, on Jan. 25, 1964).
She is survived by: her five children, Steve (Paulette) Canaday of Lowell, Indiana; Louis (Teresa) Canaday of Gaines, Michigan; Todd (Carol) Canaday of Gallatin; Marcia (Dan) Escobar of Lebanon; Sheryl (Richard) Georgas of Munster, Indiana; along with 19 grandchildren and their spouses/partners), Brian Simdars, Sheri Simdars-Betz, Felicia Kersey, Angela Baron, Vanessa Baron, Janessa McKinney, Amanda Bolen, Melissa Lutterman, Melinda Cherry, Paul Canaday, Travis Canaday, Joshua Canaday, Deahna Cring, Nathan Escobar, Bethany McMillan, Brendan Georgas, Sean Georgas, Amelia Georgas, and Matthew Georgas.
Each grandchild’s family that has children have provided the blessing and legacy of 38 great-grandchildren, whom Margie was thrilled to love.
Margie is survived by her precious younger sister, Linda Brittain of Jackson.
Margie was preceded in death by: her parents, William Paul and Liddie Ruth McBride; her sisters, Franklin Lafay, Bobbie Luna, Ruth Angiemay, Alice Gay, Shirley Jean; and her brother, William Murrell.
Margie’s mission in life was to make sure that all of her family members, friends and acquaintances knew of her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, encouraging them to also have this same relationship with Him. She unashamedly shared the Gospel with anyone who would listen. She began this mission in her early years of her walk with Christ by teaching children’s Sunday school class while faithfully leading her five children in daily Bible reading.
She continued this mission by serving the Lord with her husband in various church ministries and in overseas missions.
In addition to being the most wonderful mother in the world, Margie, after only an eighth-grade education, became the executive administrator of Professional Urethanes, Inc., the commercial roofing company that she and Fred started in 1978. Their united business success supplied them with the financial ability to provide for their family and to travel and minister to many overseas pastors and their families.
Margie enjoyed cooking the most delicious meals for her family and was an avid gardener, canning what she and her family harvested.
Margie’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and their spouses, playing with her dear grandchildren, playing games with unbridled hilarity, and singing joyful songs about Jesus.
Margie/Mom/Grandma will be missed by so many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.