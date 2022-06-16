Marian Anita (Rodgers) Ogilvie, 90, went to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on June 8, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1931 in Murfreesboro as the only child of Hobert and Kathleen Rodgers.
She spent most of her childhood years growing up in Lebanon.
Anita received her bachelor of science degree from Lipscomb University. While at Lipscomb, she sang in an a cappella group called the Blonde Tones.
After graduation, Anita spent a few years working various business jobs before obtaining a certificate in teaching at Peabody College in Nashville, which she utilized to teach typing to high-school students.
In 1958, Anita married Walter W. Ogilvie Jr., with whom she was married for 58 years before he passed away in 2017. Anita and Walter had five children together over a period of 13 years, beginning in Sandy Springs (outside of Atlanta) for about five years and then in Zionsville, Indiana (a northwest suburb of Indianapolis), where they raised their family together for nearly 25 years.
Anita loved caring for her family by cooking, gardening, singing, playing the piano and playing tennis.
She also especially enjoyed participating in local church activities.
As her children got older, Anita became heavily involved in volunteering at Village Christian Parke, a nursing home in Zionsville, where she was also a board member. With her love for baking and serving others, she started a coffee hour at this nursing home, where she baked breads, donuts, and other goods from scratch in the cafe area that she created. The aromas brought many residents to her area, where they shared smiles and laughter, in addition to the wonderfully-baked goods.
Anita always made people feel comfortable and special in her presence. She also had a knack for witty comments that made others smile.
In 1990, Walter and Anita moved to Tennessee to establish and operate the four-diamond-awarded Peacock Hill Country Inn, operated in the Flat Creek community of College Grove for more than 10 years. Anita’s love and mastery of cooking led her to create and publish her own cookbook, “Peacock Pantry,” where she shared some of her favorite recipes from the meals served at the inn.
Her love for her family was second only to her love for Jesus.
She is survived by: her children, Suzanne Harlan, Angi Stueve, Walt (Debbie) Ogilvie III, Rod (Coreen) Ogilvie, Nan Ogilvie; 11 grandchildren, Bobby, Tyler, Zack, Jake, Josh, Ben, Jimmy (Elise), Erin, Emma, Dana, Drew; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Braeden, Kayla.
An open visitation will be held at Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A private celebration of life for the family will be held on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to one of Anita’s favorite charities, Blue Monarch by visiting www.bluemonarch.org.
Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapel Hill is in charge of arrangements.
