A funeral service for Marian Collins McMillan was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rev. Dustin Miller and Rodney Duckett officiating.
Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m.
Mrs. McMillan, 96, of Lebanon, passed away on July 14, 2023, at Wilson Manor.
Born on July 3, 1927, in Freeville, New York, she is the daughter of the late Theodore B. and Lucinda Amanda Drake Collins.
She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 65 years, Will Edward McMillan (on March 3, 2011); a son, Edward Allen McMillan (on June 20, 2015); sister, Margery Yenei; and two brothers, Lavere Collins and Wilbur T. Collins.
She is survived by: her daughter and son-in-law, Gloria Jean and Michael Henderson; grandchildren, Sharron (Dustin) Miller, Barbara (Brandon) Clift, Todd (Rachel) Henderson; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter Clift, Larysa Clift, Lillian Miller, Isabelle Henderson, Neilan Henderson, and Maddox Henderson.
Pallbearers were Brandon Clift, Wayne Hall, James Jordan, Todd Henderson, Jeff Sullivan, and Hunter Clift.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church pantry.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.