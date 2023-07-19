Marian Collins McMillan

Marian Collins McMillan

A funeral service for Marian Collins McMillan was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rev. Dustin Miller and Rodney Duckett officiating.

Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.