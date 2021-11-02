Marilyn Darlene Lasco (Hall), 83, of Santa Monica, California, passed away on Oct. 13,
2021.
Marilyn was born to the late Otto and Emma Lasco on Nov. 14, 1937, in Decatur, Illinois. In the latter years of her life, she lived in Lebanon for 27 years before moving to Santa Monica.
She is survived by her five children — who made up the entirety of her world — Paul Norman, Robert Norman, Dawn Norman (Loureiro), Shawn Norman (Huff), Michelle Ray (Campbell), along with 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn dedicated her life to her children. She was an exemplary mother of many talents — serving as a cook, gardener, seamstress, musician, artist, and she made every holiday and birthday special with meals fit for a king with wondrous pies, cakes and cookies.
She loved music (vinyl records), dancing (the two-step waltz), movies (the sappier the better, and loved Harrison Ford), painting, knitting, puzzles, baking, reading, in addition to playing her accordion and keyboard.
Marilyn was the epitome of strength and courage. She experienced many obstacles through life. She was a two-time cancer survivor, lost loved ones, and experienced heartache and illnesses. She rebuilt her life after a house fire and following the railroad explosion of 1974, along with many historical events, she stood tall through it all with an unwavering faith and humility in the Lord.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, seven siblings, spouse (Donald Hall) and grandson (Nathan Hudspath).
Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel (located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon), with visitation from 1 p.m. until the service. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com
