Marilyn Patton Willoughby, 69, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 18 after a nine-year struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s.
Mrs. Willoughby was born on July 13, 1952, in Watertown, to her parents, the late Virginia and Charles Patton.
In addition to being the most loving wife and mother, spending 33 years teaching children at Watertown Elementary, and serving as a dedicated member of Alexandria First Baptist Church, Marilyn was an exceptional, wildly-talented, compassionate, hilarious, bold, creative, and outright wonderful woman who made everyone around her feel special and loved. She taught us to hold hope high, to love Jesus, to sing whenever possible, and to be kind to one another.
Her piano melodies and joyous laughter will be dearly missed, but we have comfort in the knowledge that after years of suffering, she is once again her true self ... absent from the body and present with the Lord.
Survivors include her loving, devoted husband, Mark Brady Willoughby; three children, Amanda Corley, Brittany (Andrew) Dixon, Luke (Amanda Falk) Willoughby; grandson, David Andrew Dixon II; three siblings, Perry (Dot) Patton, Sharon (Raymond McCord) Patton, Celeste (John) Whaley; sister-in-law, Pat (J.C.) Allen; nieces and nephews, Rachel (Louis Becker) Patton McCord, Andrew (Rebecca) Whaley, Terrie Patton, Holly (Lucus) Bain and a number of great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Charles Patton.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday at First Baptist Church in Alexandria, with Rev. Andrew Whaley officiating.
Visitation was held on Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown and on Monday at First Baptist Church Alexandria prior to the service time. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers include John Whaley, Raymond McCord, Steve Officer, Mike Eaton, Kevin Roberts and Blake Taylor. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Rosea Young and Avalon Hospice of Lebanon nurses Erin Wright, Kassie Strain, Wynde White, and especially Lena Wright, who have helped care for Mrs. Willoughby during her last years.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
