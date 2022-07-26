Funeral services for Marion “Buddy” Mixon will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Todd Elliott officiating. Interment will be held in Watson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Mixon, 73, of Nashville, passed away on July 23, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center.
Born on July 11, 1949, in Carroll County, he is the son of the late Boyd and Mary Ann Mullins Mixon.
He was a retired tow-truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Frankie Watson Mixon (on Oct. 27, 2016); grandson, Nathan Ray Neeley; and a sister, Martha Forester.
He is survived by: two children, Jarvis Neeley, Shelly (Tim) Martin; two grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Meadows, Rachel Elizabeth Neeley; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Tidwell, Jr., August Gray Blanke; and three sisters, Jean Bohannon, Linda Brown and Dot Ferrell.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.