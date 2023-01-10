Marjorie Barrett Stone entered into her eternal sleep on Jan. 5, 2023, at the blessed age of 96.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Homer and Ollie Morse Barrett; sister, Martha Barrett Bond (Roy); husband of 33 years, Frank Stone; her only child, Brenda Faye Wright Reynolds; and her grandson, Clyde Davis Reynolds.
She is survived by: her two loving granddaughters, Robin (Tommy) Nation, Candy (Gary) Nation; six great-grandchildren, Dusty (Nacole) Reynolds, Jessica Reynolds, Justin Nation, Nick Nation, Thomas (Clacey) Nation, Cody Nation; four great-great-grandchildren, Austin Reynolds, Zach Reynolds, Natasha Bosenbark, Aiden Bosenbark; one great-great-great-grandchild, Mia Reynolds; three step-grandchildren, Melissa Dipilato, Melanie Stone, and Amy Williams.
She loved organizing and decorating her home, playing scrabble and getting a chocolate milk shake.
The last few years she enjoyed watching the birds from her bay window.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Leyhew, Dorris Young, Dwight Hackney, Roy Denney, Joe Denney and Thomas Nation.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Denney, William Denney, Phil Youngblood, Eva Leyhew, Avon Davis, Karen Young, Brenda Denney, Barbara Denney, Jenny White, Linda Youngblood, June Garrett, Lisa Sweeney, Suzanne Adams, Julie Zorger and her grandchildren.
The graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Dorris Young and Jenny White gave the eulogy.
Her burial gown is 50 years old and was worn and belonged to her sister.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sherry’s Run in Lebanon.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro was entrusted with the arrangements.
