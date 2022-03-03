Marjorie Hatcher, 84, passed away on Feb. 27, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories: a very devoted husband, Donald R. Hatcher; devoted sons, Donald O. (Sheree) Hatcher, Larry I. (Mechelle) Hatcher, Reginald Hatcher; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Walk-through visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Larry Hatcher will be the officiant, with William Hogin serving as the eulogist.
Interment will be held in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
