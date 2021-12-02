Mark Wofford passed away on Nov. 29, 2021 at age 54.
The funeral service, conducted by pastor Bruce Grubbs and pastor Jim Kubic, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens following the service.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m.
Jon Mark Wofford was born in Dyersburg to Ramona Faye Allen Wofford and William B. Wofford.
He loved people and made shepherding them his life’s mission. He served as associate pastor at the Glade Church and attended Launchpoint Church.
He was a family man and also loved his dogs and fast cars.
He is survived by: his wife, Renee Latham Wofford; children, Seth (Grace)Wofford, Meghan Wofford; and siblings, Anita (Grant) Ostrom and Al Wofford.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Faye and Billy Wofford — and a brother, Billy “Bubba” Wofford.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund for Launchpoint Church in Lebanon.
Sellars Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
