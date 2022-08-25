Grit & Gravel — a creative agency specializing in holistic marketing, employer branding, and advertising strategies for hardworking, blue and gray collar businesses and brands — recently held a grand opening at its new office in downtown Lebanon.
Grit & Gravel chief executive officer Kaleb Scharmahorn, spent most of his life falling in love with music. When the opportunity presented itself to appear on season 14 of NBC’s “The Voice,” his wife, Meagan, and their three children encouraged him to follow his dream.
Scharmahorn put a pause on the growth of Grit & Gravel and spent almost a full year in Los Angeles sharing his voice. At the time, he never imagined how much the opportunity would encourage him to continue sharing the voices of others and their businesses.
Shortly after “The Voice,” Scharmahorn signed a recording contract and spent years going by Kaleb Lee to the public. Those few years looked like tour-bus marketing offices during the day and country music stages at night. Going from stage to stage, Scharmahorn continued to build the Grit & Gravel team, along with its client base. Eventually that pace, with Grit & Gravel clientele across the country, became the bus that couldn’t be stopped. It was that crossroad that propelled Scharmahorn and his family to plant their roots in Lebanon and jump back into Grit & Gravel full-time.
Grit & Gravel’s mission is to have a passion for growing hard-working businesses creatively, which is what they aim to accomplish every day with clients.
“Despite working with all kinds of businesses in many different verticals, our entire team at Grit & Gravel feels a unique connection to the blue- and gray-collar businesses out there,” Scharmahorn said. “Those businesses have a huge impact on our economy, workforce, and many of the products and services we use every day, providing tons of economic and career advancement across this area and the country.”
Grit & Gravel works with businesses in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, service, firearms, corrections, medical devices, software and more.
Through their national partnership with Incipio Workforce Solutions, Grit & Gravel has established a strong market share in Louisville, Kentucky, and across the country.
The Grit & Gravel team is looking forward to the new partnerships that they will be able to grow in and around their new Lebanon headquarters.
