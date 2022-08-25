Kaleb & Meagan Scharmahorn

Kaleb and Meagan Scharmahorn, who are new to Middle Tennessee, recently opened Grit and Gravel on the Lebanon Square.

 Submitted

Grit & Gravel — a creative agency specializing in holistic marketing, employer branding, and advertising strategies for hardworking, blue and gray collar businesses and brands — recently held a grand opening at its new office in downtown Lebanon.

Grit & Gravel chief executive officer Kaleb Scharmahorn, spent most of his life falling in love with music. When the opportunity presented itself to appear on season 14 of NBC’s “The Voice,” his wife, Meagan, and their three children encouraged him to follow his dream.

