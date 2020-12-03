Markus sticks a 3 in Mt. Juliet’s side as Wildcats win 9-AAA opener

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s Daniel Beard did his best to beat his former Wilson Central teammates Tuesday night.
But the Wildcats forced a 10-second backcourt violation with half a minute left trailing by two and Zack Markus connected on a 3-pointer from the side for the lead with 13 seconds left. A steal and two free throws by Ethan Thomas widened the lead to three and when Beard’s last-ditch triple from the corner hit the top of the backboard, Central escaped with a 43-40 win in the District 9-AAA opener for both teams.
In a game of runs, Mt. Juliet opened with a 9-2 lead. But Central went on an extended 20-4 run which put the Wildcats ahead 22-17 early in the second half. After Golden Bear coach Jonathan Drake called timeout, MJ went on a 14-3 run for a 31-23 lead early in the fourth. Central scored the next six points with Markus connecting for three from the corner to catch the Bears at 31-31 with 5:15 to play. But the Wildcats couldn’t get the lead back and fell behind 37-33 and 40-36 before a putback by Markus made it a two-point game as Wilson Central coach Michael Teeter called timeout with 39.4 seconds left to set up the backcourt press which forced the turnover.
“We’re really an inexperienced team right now and we’re feeling all this out on the fly as a team,” Teeter said after the Wildcats climbed to 3-3. “It’s not unusual for us to come out and go on that 9-2 run defensively for them. We woke up and were able to hold them to four points in the second quarter to go into half with a little bit of momentum. Down the stretch, we were trying to pressure. They had us in a bad spot because they hit a couple of 3s. Daniel Beard hit some big shots for them.
“Mt. Juliet played really well. They did everything to win this game. Coach Drake did a great job. We just made probably a few more plays there at the end. But this is typical District 9. Every night is going to be a tough night, no matter who you’re playing and it’s probably going to come down to a couple of plays.”
“Our biggest issue is we don’t handle pressure real well,” Drake said. “It’s guys learning to play, trying to figure out what high school basketball really is. Teams are going to pressure us all year so we got to find some guys who are going to step up and be willing to take care of the ball in that crunch-time situation and want the ball.”
Adler Kerr’s emergence as a scorer continued for the ‘Cats with 21 points while Markus the eight key points in the fourth and 12 total. Damian Fayne finished with four points, Thomas three free throws, Evan Riggan two and Dakota Boudoucies a foul shot.
“We’re trying to find a couple of different ways to give (Kerr) some different looks to give him some easy baskets to get him going,” Teeter said. “He’s done well. He’s learning on the fly, kind of a new position for him. And guys are starting to look for him; I think that’s probably the biggest difference in our team offensively is that guys are starting to look for 24 on the floor versus trying to find something for themselves.”
Beard, a junior, hit two of his second-half 3-pointers during his eight-point fourth quarter as he had 11 of his 13 after halftime. Osize Daniyan dropped in nine points, Jacob Burge six, Bodie Wells and Josh Keck five each and Matt Delfendahl two as Mt. Juliet slipped to 3-5.
“Daniel is a great kid,” said Drake, who was promoted to the head coach’s chair after serving as an assistant under Troy Allen, who moved to the new Green Hill last spring. “I scouted him last year when we were getting ready for this game. I’m really proud of him. We’re glad to have him as part of the team over here. He stepped up big and hit some big shots for us and tried to extend the lead. We just weren’t able to finish it.”
Blue Devils outlast Gallatin in fourth quarterLebanon’s boys bagged eight fourth-quarter free throws after they and visiting Gallatin entered the period tied as the Blue Devils emerged with a 58-54 win in the District 9-AAA opener for both teams Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils led 18-15 following the first quarter and 32-22 at halftime before Gallatin took the third 19-9 for a 41-41 tie going into the fourth.
Kobe Tibbs tossed in 5 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws after hitting three first-half 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 16 points. Luka Saller sank two triples in the first half before swishing 6 of 8 in the second half, including 3 of 4 and his third triple of the night in the fourth, on his way to 15 points. Will Seats scored seven points. Jackson Painter popped in a pair of 3s as he, Jarred Hall and Yarin Alexander each had six points while Jaylen Abston added two as the Blue Devils improved to 4-1 for the season. Cade Martin scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead Gallatin while A.J. Davis drained three 3s on his way to 11. Lebanon is scheduled to travel to Wilson Central on Friday night. The LHS freshmen beat Station Camp 68-47 Monday night.
Purple Tigers roll to fourth winHARTSVILLE — The beat rolled on for Watertown’s boys Tuesday night in a 65-31 win at Trousdale County. The Purple Tigers led 22-10 following the first quarter and 46-17 at halftime as they improved to 4-0 going into Friday’s District 8-AA opener against Cannon County at WHS.
Eli Scarlett sank two 3-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 14 points while Kier Priest and Trent Spradlin each scored nine. Gavin Clayborne connected on a pair of threes as he and Ian Fryer each finished with seven points while Brady Raines racked up six, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone five, Jackson Thomas three, Gavin Halbert and Chase McConnell two apiece and Kory Smith a free throw.
Landon Carver collected 11 points to pace Trousdale County.
Heat hold off FriendshipThe Tennessee Heat held off host Friendship Christian 41-37 Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders led 12-8 after one period before the Heat surged in front 23-17 by halftime and 31-29 going into the fourth as Friendship fell to 0-2. Cooper McSpadden scored 11 points to pace the Heat. Dillon Turner tossed in 11 to lead Friendship while Cole Cring scored seven, Dan Burruss and Kaelin Horton five each, Colby Jones four, Casey Jones three and Riggs Rowe two free throws. Friendship is scheduled to open District 4-IIA play Friday night when Clarksville Academy is to visit the Sportsplex.
Scarlett keys second-half Watertown rallyWATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys were challenged in the first half Monday night and needed a second-half comeback to overtake Jackson County 66-58.
The Blue Devils led 18-9 in the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime before the unbeaten Purple Tigers overtook the visitors 45-43 going into the fourth. Eli Scarlett scored 20 of his 26 points after halftime to pace the Purple Tigers while Quanterrius Hughes-Malone notched 19 and Gavin Clayborne 12. Trent Spradlin finished with five points and Brady Raines and Ian Fryer two each.
Ramon Cuevas totaled 28 points to lead Jackson County while Jordan Arroyo added 18 and Eli Burris 10 as each hit a pair of threes.
Golden Bears edge Oakland, 50-49MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet’s boys edged host Oakland 50-49 Monday night at Randy King Gym. The Golden Bears led 13-9 following the first quarter, 25-19 at halftime and 38-35 going into the fourth as they improved to 3-4. Daniel Beard buried a pair of 3-pointers as he and Osize Daniyan each dropped in 10 points for Mt. Juliet. Jacob Burge also bagged a couple of threes as he and Josh Keck each collected eight points, Owen Rodriguez five, Bodie Wells four, Zach Freeman and Matt Delfendahl two apiece and Kyle Taylor a free throw.
Carrington Allen led Oakland, coached by Lebanon native and former Wilson Central coach Troy Bond, with 18 points while Brody Burchard scored 17.
The Golden Bears opened their District 9-AAA schedule Tuesday at home against Wilson Central and are to remain at home Friday against Portland.
