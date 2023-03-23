Martha Dobbs, 79, of Old Hickory, passed away on March 18, 2023, at Mt. Juliet Health Care Center in Mt. Juliet.
Martha Dobbs, 79, of Old Hickory, passed away on March 18, 2023, at Mt. Juliet Health Care Center in Mt. Juliet.
The Old Hickory native was a homemaker, former employee of Allen County War
Memorial Hospital and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Old Hickory Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon.
She was a daughter of the late Ryland Raymond Page and Mary Ailene Daniel Page and the wife of the late Danny Ray Dobbs.
She is survived by: two sons, Wallace Dobbs (and wife, Kristan) of Lebanon; John Dobbs (and wife, Jennifer) of Old Hickory; four brothers: Thomas Page of Mt. Juliet, David G. Page of Mt. Juliet, Rufus Page of Mt. Juliet; Paul Douglas Page of Clarksville; four sisters: Mary Page Gonzalez of Mt. Juliet, Charlotte Page Thomson of Mt. Juliet, Faye Page Redden of Mt. Juliet, Belinda Page Weathers of Nashville; three grandchildren, Douglas Dobbs, Aimee’ Dobbs, Susan Dobbs; and one great-grandchild, Ozzie Dobbs.
She was preceded in death by three brothers — George Page, James Page and
Robert Page.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home, with Danny Patrick officiating, and burial was held in Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral time on Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home.
