Services for Martha Louise Jackson, 89, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Hamilton Chapel Church family life center.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Edgar and Mattie Jackson; siblings, Charlene Jackson, Elizabeth Gaines, Fletcher Jackson, James Jackson; very devoted sister-in-law, Mary Jackson; great-grandson, Jamaria Johnson; and great-great-grandson, Dekerion Allen.
Survivors include: her children, Kenneth Jackson (Frances), Martha (Rhea) Hearn, Guy Jackson, Judy Jackson, Deanna (Gary) Owens; 29 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; her brother, Alfred (Barbara) Jackson; sister-in-law, Mary Jackson; devoted son-in-laws and daughter-in-laws; many devoted nieces and nephews; devoted cousin, Fannie Ward; devoted friends, Beulah Apple, Bobby Apple, Holloway Smoot; along with devoted cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.