Martha Jean Martin passed away on Nov. 12, 2021, at age 79.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The visitation is at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m.
Martha Jean Martin was born in Nashville.
She was a retired professional coach driver as well as a caregiver for her friend, Winnie Lee.
She lived for her daughter and grandchildren and thought the world of her family.
She enjoyed gardening and her animals Rocky and Lucy.
She attended West Haven Church.
Miss Martin is survived by: her daughter, Heidi S. (Jim) Denning; grandchildren, D.J. Tyler, Rachel (Matt) Martin, Caroline Denning, Harvey Denning; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Martin and Owen Martin.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
