Funeral services for Martha Lee Thompson Brewington will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Tom Watson officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service time.
Mrs. Brewington, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, at Lebanon Health.
Born on Feb. 10, 1939, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Ernest and Lucy Hedgepath Thompson.
She worked for many years in environmental services at McFarland Specialty Hospital.
She was a long-time member of Philadelphia Church of Christ, where she served as church secretary until her health began to fail. Attending church and worshipping our Lord was her favorite thing to do.
Throughout her life, Martha was a blessing to all who knew her. If she met you once, you were considered her friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Brewington, and her grandparents — Thomas and Daisy Thompson and Walter and Jenny Hedgepath.
She is survived by: her cousins, Walter (Penny) Jones, Pat (Joe) Newman; nieces, Faye (Jim) Foster, Christy (Bobby) Williams, Darlene Atwell; dedicated best friends, John and Janie Walker; numerous great nieces and nephews; and her church family.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.