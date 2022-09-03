Graveside service for Martha Mae Beal Gardner will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 12:45 pm
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 12:45 pm
Graveside service for Martha Mae Beal Gardner will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Miss Gardner, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022.
She was a caregiver for many years and helped to open Demos’ in Lebanon.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She is survived by: four children, Matthew Gardner, Nina Gardner, James Gardner, Robert Gardner; sister, Sarah Victory; brother, Tommy Beal; four grandchildren, Cameron Van Buren, Casey Cole, Courtney Russell, Kennedy Gardner; and seven great-grandchildren, Carson Cole, Rush Cole, Tatum Cole, Sydney Mae Russell, Kylee Mae Russell, Nolan Russell and Corbyn Russell.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.